By Prince Osuagwu

Frontline e-commerce giant, Konga and foremost financial institution, Access Bank Plc. have joined forces in a humanitarian initiative involving free distribution of food items to millions of Nigerians this festive season.

The two companies said, due to the devastating blow insurgency has done to food production in the country, food has become the most wanted, and unfortunately the scarcest commodity at the moment, and therefore, spending money to get it to where it is most needed would be the best Corporate Social Responsibility.

Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR arm of the Konga Group, Konga Kares, said it has identified critical segments of the population in need of a helping hand and wishes to exploit the terms of the partnership to get interested and public-spirited Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to donate food items to friends, families, the less privileged and communities of their choices across Nigeria.

While Konga Kares will deliver these items to the nooks and cranny of the country, Access Bank, will subsidize the cost of delivery, so it comes to recipients at no cost at all. The food items have gone live for purchase in dedicated gift bundles on the Konga website since last Thursday.

The partnership, coincided with the commencement Konga’s annual sales bonanza event tagged Konga Yakata.

According to the Head, Corporate Communications, Konga Group, Gideon Ayogu,

Konga will oversee the logistics and deliveries of the food items to the nominated beneficiaries of the donors. Donations end on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Konga is to ensure delivery to all beneficiaries on or before Saturday, December 20, 2021.

“Specifically, the food items are available in four categories on the Konga website. They include small bundle (10kg bag of rice and 2 litres cooking oil); medium bundle (25kg bag of rice and 3 litres cooking oil); large bundle (50kg bag of rice and 5 litres cooking oil) and mega bundle (two units of 50kg bag of rice and two units of 5 litres cooking oil)”.

He added that, Access Bank will be offering an additional 10 per cent discount to donors who pay for purchases with their debit card. This offer cuts across donors who wish to purchase and donate gift bundles as well as purchases made by card holders who shop on Konga Yakata.

Group Head, Retail Marketing & Analytics, Access Bank Plc., Chioma Afe, “We are fast approaching the festive season, a period of merriment for many. But we understand that the reality may be different for some of our brothers and sisters across the country, many of whom may not even have food to eat. As a result, we and Konga have come together to support the free delivery of food items to needy beneficiaries across Nigeria.

“This is our own little way of giving back and putting smiles on the faces of many people around us, and also ensure that they share in the joys of a memorable festive season,”