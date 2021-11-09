By Ike Uchechukwu

The National Commission for Refugees ,Migrants & Internally Displaced Persons ( NCFRMI) has flagged off and distributed food and Non food items to over 300 Internally Displaced Persons in Abi and Obubra LGAs as well as refugees in Cross River state.

Mrs Funmilayo Bara, Ag. Deputy Director Planning, Research Documentation, NCFRMI who represented the Federal Commissioner,Imaam Suleiman Ibrahim said it became necessary for them to reach out to persons of concerns especially at this time following the increasing number of displaced persons in the country .

She explained that today displacement of persons was on the increase ,so there was a renewed interest by the President Buhari and the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs ,Hajia Sadiya Umar .

Her words :” We all know the times we are in today and the situation in our beloved country and around the world that has seen millions of persons displaced and driven out of their homes .

“Today the displacement is on the increase ,therefore the renewed interest by the President Buhari and the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs ,Hajia Sadiya Umar .

“There is no doubt that the objective of today’s activity is to support some families around Cross River that have lost their homes and loved ones because of violence,war or natural causes and we recognize the challenges and hardship they face .

“We honour your courage and resilience in the face of overwhelming circumstances ,and above all ,we celebrate their many valuable contribute to Nation building.

“It is worthy to note that NCFRMI is fully committed to seeking for ways to alleviate the plight of our persons of concern and ensure zero hunger for IDPs, asylum seekers,refugees and stateless persons through livelihood programs and other activities of the commission,” she said .

On his part ,Director General ,State Emergency Management Agency ,SEMA in Cross River ,Mr Princewill Ayim described the Commissions magnanimity as a laudable development stressing that it was not a challenge that can be handled by the state alone .

He said :” At the moment ,Cross River state has about 104 internally displaced persons and Refugees have also increased to 38,364 which is in no small way a huge burden for the state .

“We really appreciate the gesture by NCFRMI for what it is doing ,because we know how difficult the times have become ,we commend the Hon Federal Commissioner for priotizing Cross River and always putting the state up in the scheme of things.

“The food and Non food items will go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of our people especially at this time as they will have enough to eat this period ,” he said.

Ayim further warned beneficiaries that on no account should they sell the items they have received but make sure they put it to good use .

One of the beneficiaries ,Mrs Esther Ekpe thanked NCFRMI and SEMA for bringing them succour in the face of this trying times in their lives .