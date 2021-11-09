The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has congratulated the Distinguish Senator representating Abia Central Senatorial zone in the red Chambers His Excellency Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON, aka Ochendo Global on his 71th birthday.

The apex socio-political group in the South east in a statement signed by the its President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem on Tuesday, described Senator Theodore Orji as a visionary leader and a rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours, adding that the distinguish Senator is a political pathfinder, nationalist and detribalised Nigerian, who has contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic growth of Abia State and Nigeria in general.

COSEYL said Senator Theodore Orji ” when he was governor left impeccable records in Abia State after setting the right template for economic growth and political stability.

He said: “As pathfinder, Ochendo Global charted the developmental trajectory of modern Abia, raising the bar of governance and public service in the State.

A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, Ochendo Global personifies tolerance and humanity.

The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji written in gold.

“Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence”.

COSEYL also rejoiced with the family of the former governor, especially his wife, Her Excellency Mercy Odochi Orji, friends, political associates, and members across the country on the occasion of his 71th birthday.

Over the years, Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON, has emblazoned his name on the national and international stage as a lover of truth, an advocate of social justice, philanthropist and a loud voice of the voiceless.

“Senator Theodore Orji’s penchant for diligence and distinction is evident in his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape as former governor in God’s Own State and as distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic.”

“COSEYL prayed that God would preserve and grant him good health to enable him render more service to humanity, Nigeria and Abia State” , the group said.