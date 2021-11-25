Estonian broadcasting portal (ERR) on Thursday reported that coronavirus medicines may appear in Estonia as early as January.

Erki Laidmae, head of the pharmaceuticals and medical devices department at the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, told ERR that some of the medicines have not yet received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We have ordered two types of medicines: drugs with monoclonal antibodies and Janus kinase inhibitors.

“We are also planning to buy molnupiravir with this money.’’

The Estonian government has allocated more than four million euros ($4.5 million) for the purchase of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

(Sputnik/NAN)

