By Bashir Bello

Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has ordered three lawmakers and contractors in connection with poorly executed constituency projects to return to site in Kano State.

The lawmakers include Kano Central Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, member representing Dawakin-Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency, Mustapha Dawaki and his counterpart representing Kura/Madobi/ Garun Malam Constituency, Muktar Mohammed.

A document from ICPC sighted by Vanguard indicted the lawmakers for poor execution of some constituency projects in their various constituency, hence the order for them to return to site for completion of the projects.

It was gathered that the commission had tracked and monitored over 300 constituency and executive projects in Kano and Jigawa states in which most of the projects were either not executed or poorly executed.

According to the ICPC document, “The 104 constituency projects were tracked in Kano during the third phase of projects tracking. The 16 of the projects were poorly executed and three were abandoned.

“The 79 contractors were involved in the projects execution and nine of them have been directed by the commission to return to site due to shoddy jobs and to ensure they fix the projects according to specifications. Similarly, sponsors (Senators and House of Representatives members) alike have also been directed to go back to site.

“Senator Barau Jibrin had the best constituency projects executed to specification,” the document revealed.

It added that, “The constituency and executive projects – tracking initiative – this has been on for three years. It started in 2019. The new chairman upon assumption of office hit the ground running. He looked this direction and fashioned out this initiative.”

“The trust of this campaign is to ensure that value is given for the money paid out.

“The constituency projects sponsored by the federal lawmakers include, construction of class room blocks, solar powered street lights and distribution of transformers. We urge the people and media to help the commission in following it up to see that this directive as issued by the commission is complied with,” the ICPC document stated.

