Unified Commercial Drivers Association (UCDA) in Cross River has suspended its planned fare hike in Calabar.

This is contained in a communiqué issued after a stakeholders’ meeting in Calabar on Monday night.

The communiqué was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday night.

The communiqué was signed by Mr Uqua Edet, Commissioner for Transport and Marine Services in the state, and Mr Thomas Okon, Chairman, UCDA.

Others who signed the communiqué, include Mr Gabriel Ada, Chairman Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA), and Mr Ephraim Ekporoko, Chairman Mini Bus Association, after stakeholders meeting in Calabar.

NAN recalls that commercial drivers in the state had, in a statement, said that from Monday, Nov. 22, they would increase the cost of a drop in Calabar from N50 to N100.

This, they claimed was due to the increase in costs of maintaining their vehicles.

However, the resolution to shelve the planned fare increase was taken in the best interest of the people of Cross River, all the transport operators and commuters in the state.

“Consequently, all drivers and other stakeholders should return to status-quo immediately,” the communique read.

Some of the residents of Calabar who spoke to NAN commended the associations.

The residents urged spare parts dealers to reduce their prices.

