In line with its commitment to celebrate togetherness and the excitement associated with memorable meal occasions, Coca-Cola has partnered Burger King to redefine meal experiences for Nigerian consumers.

Tapping into Coca-Cola’s role as Burger King’s favourite beverage for over 30 years, the brand seeks to deliver a unique ‘Burger Tastes Better with Coke’ experience in renewal of its promise to uniteand bring special and wonderful experiences to people through meals.

Commenting on the partnership, Soji Omoigui, Frontline Marketing Portfolio Activation Senior Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, noted: “This journey began with the ‘Together Tastes Better’ campaign, in celebration of our collective love for sharing special moments with family and friends. It is no surprise that we welcome Burger King with open arms, as our partnership is not just one that transcends nations but one that celebrates our shared values in accentuating the comfort and authenticity of Coca-Cola’s connection to burger.”

Also speaking, Ibukun Aiyemo, Marketing Coordinator at Burger King, said: “The Real Deal is finally here. With Burger King’s arrival in Nigeria, our plan is to deliver the Real Burger experience to our customers. Partnering with Coca-Cola, whose promise is to bring Real Magic to consumers, aligns effectively with our brand purpose. We want consumers to enjoy their great tasting burgers every time refreshed with their favourite Coca-Cola beverage, it’s the perfect combination.”

Burger King, the American multinational fast-food chain, officially opened its doors in Nigeria this November with a plan to open 20 outlets overthe next 5 years. The first outlet opened in Victoria Island, Lagos earlier this month, with a second outlet billed to be launched in Yaba, Lagos before the end of the year.

Speaking on the partnership, National Key Accounts Director at the Nigerian Bottling Company, Abdulbasit Qureshi, said: “Globally, we have an established long-term partnership as preferred beverage brand partners for Burger King. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary in Nigeria this year, we remain committed to providing new channels to create extraordinary moments of refreshment and excitement for our consumers everywhere.”