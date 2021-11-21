.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD has called on the government to implement computer studies fully in secondary schools’ curriculums in order to increase computer literacy among the students in the country.

This was also as it called on the government to provide Information and Communications Technology, ICT, facilities in the laboratories and schools to aid the teaching of the subject in the schools.

The Centre’s Executive Director, Yushau Ya’u made the call during its 20th annual Inter-Secondary Schools’ ICT Quiz competition for school children drawn from across Kano state.

Ya’u represented by his Deputy Executive Director, Ahmad Yakasai stressed the need to catch the children young to become computer literate as it has become a potential for the job opportunity.

He said, “It is now beyond doubt that ICTs are crucial levers for development. We are seeing how countries that have better access to ICTs have their educational systems and economies growing faster than those with poor access to ICTs, we have seen its importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nigeria has started seeing the contribution of ICT in the economic development, as Federal Government says 17.9% of the Nigeria GDP in Q2 2021 is from the digital economy contribution. There is still a need for an awareness programme on understating the role of ICTs in the development process among policymakers in the country.

“What this calls for on our part is concerted advocacy to improve the provision of ICT facilities in our school and laboratories and implement computer studies in secondary schools’ curriculums (fully or 100%).

“We want to see that our government at various levels will embark on initiatives and programmes that will make ICTs available, accessible and affordable to the citizens.

“There is, therefore, the need to sensitize our students of secondary schools, and indeed all citizens to the need for them to become computer literate. As part of our contribution in doing this, the Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has been organizing a series of sensitization lectures for the students of Senior Secondary School and the general public in the Northern States.

“Our ICT quiz started in 2003, today we are marking the 20th quiz. The idea is to revive the past glories of our schools’ identity the hidden talents among students, enhance the teacher’s performances and keep them abreast with current happenings globally,” Ya’u stated.

In his remarks, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, KUST, Tijjani Bichi commended the organizers for the competition which he said would help keep the school children abreast of the world of ICT and the global world.

However, twenty-eight, 28, secondary schools participated in the quiz competition which saw Dawakin Tofa Science College emerging 1st position while Government Science Technical College, Kano and Government Science College Tudun Wada came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria