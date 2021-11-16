Child Protection Network Week kicks off

By Funmi Ajumobi

The Child Protection Network Week Maiden Edition kicked off yesterday with press conference at the State Secretariat, Bimbo Odukoya Foundation Youth Hall, Ilupeju, Lagos.

In a statement by the Lagos State Coordinator of the association, Mrs Aderonke Oyelakin, COME week is designed to increase awareness at the grassroots and enlighten the public on the need to collectively protect the rights and welfare of children.

She added that it would be an opportunity to celebrate member-organisations and sponsors of CPN Lagos, as well as other Multi-Sectoral agencies working together with CPN to achieve her aims and objectives.

“This maiden edition will advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children as we look forward to annual celebrations.” She added.

Highlights of the week long programme started with Press Conference today, Monday 15th November at 10am.

While today will be Mental/Health Day where there will be free medical tests/ health talk on, “Child Protection and Organization Safeguarding Training for New and Old Members” between 11am and 1pm.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday, will be Grassroots Awareness / Sensitisation in Child’s Right Law (CRL) across the 20 LGAs at 9am daily.

There will be on Friday 19th November, Stakeholders Conference themed, “A Better Future, For Every Child” at 9am with a Guest Speaker from Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD).

Grand finale will hold on Saturday 20th November with Awareness Walk from Oshodi Under Bridge: Bus Terminal to Bimbo Odukoya Foundation at Ilupeju.

CPN is a coalition of NGOs, CBOs, FBOs, government agencies and other stakeholders working to prevent and respond to Child Abuse (Sexual, Physical, emotional, neglect and any form of maltreatment of a child).

CPN Lagos was established by UNICEF in 2011 and it is further strengthened by chapters across the 20 LGAs in Lagos. Chapters also exist in almost all states in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria