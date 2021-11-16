Chidinma called to ask about late Ataga’s Range Rover, security man tells court

Chidinma entering the court, Tuesday.

By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

The security man, Abubakar Mohammed, in charge of the service apartment where Michael Usifo Ataga, Super TV CEO was allegedly murdered, narrated to the court, Tuesday, how he recorded the conversation he had with Chidinma after the incident.

Mohammed, who was testifying before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya, said Chidinman called him to ask about late Ataga’s Range Rover.

He said that after his madam, Nkechi Mogbo (the owner of the apartment), had gone to SCID Panti alongside the victim’s family at about a minute to 6p.m., which was a Thursday, Chidinma, who had been calling him with a private number, called him with her personal number.

He said that the call only lasted 10 seconds, and that he just said ‘hello’ and after about 10 seconds, she changed to the private number mode and his mind told him to record the conversation.

“I said ‘Hello, hello. Who is this?’ The first defendant (Chidinma) said ‘It’s me’.

“I asked her why she was calling me with a private number. She said ‘Sorry’.

“Before this, she had asked me about the man’s car. She asked if the car was around.

“I said ‘which car?’. She said ‘the Range Rover. That my oga car; the black Range Rover,” the witness said.

However, the presiding judge, Yetunde Adesanya, stopped further proceedings on the matter when counsel said he had more questions.

The judge pointed out that there were other cases to attend to. The trial continues tomorrow, Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria