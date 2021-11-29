On the 6th November, 2021, the Chairman of Askamaya Global Resources Limited, Mr. Ulom Michael otherwise known as Michael Askamaya was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in Hospitality Management and corporate Governance by European-American University, Lomé, Togo. The award was in recognition of his achievement in the Nigerian hospitality sector.

Dr. Ulom Michael is the Chairman of one of the largest growing hospitality groups in Nigeria. He has been able to use the Askamaya brand to redefine the hospitality sector in Nigeria. Through its various services, the Askamaya brand has been able to set the standard for other brands to follow.

The Askamaya hotel and suites is famous for its state-of-the-art facilities as well as professional service. The hotel gives the perfect away from home experience. The hotel is also suitable for board meetings and other corporate events. The Askamaya restaurant provides customers with intercontinental dishes with a distinctive taste that leaves you asking for more. The night club and lounge have a heaven for those seeking relaxation and social networking since its inception.

The Doctor of Science in Hospitality Management and Corporate Governance award conferred on the chairman is a testament of all the leadership position that Askamaya Group assumes in the hospitality sector.

Since his conferment, he has received several congratulatory messages from his friends, staff and business associates. A top member of his team, Mr. Felix Ikehi in his congratulatory message described Dr. Michael as an exemplary leader. Also, TAGET Media a partner of the Askamaya brand , also congratulated the business mogul stating that this award will be the first of many more to come.

Biography of Dr. Ulom Michael “ASKAMAYA”

Ulom, Izuchukwu Michael otherwise known as Michael Askamaya is a Lagos based business man whose brand ASKAMAYA has become a household name in the Hospitality Industry in Lagos state and Nigeria at large. This youthful Nigerian although based in Lagos state Nigeria, hails from Odoagbara village, Orsu Local Government, Imo state, a state located at the heart of the Eastern Nigeria.

Ulom, Izuchukwu Michael, the third child from a family of seven was born and brought up in Lagos. He had his primary school education at Loral International School, FESTAC Town, Lagos state. Afterwards, he proceeded to Kings College, Lagos for his secondary education. While in secondary school he was respected for his friendly and receptive character, he was the pride of both his peers and teachers. Mr. Ulom, Michael bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the prestigious University of Lagos where he was found worthy in learning and character.

Mr. Ulom Michael’s decision to venture into the hospitality business is not far-fetched from his Lagos Background. Lagos State is known to be home to many Nigerians regardless of their ethnic colorations. Also, the hospitality sector is a major contributor to the economic development of Lagos State as many foreigners make Lagos state their destination when traveling to Nigeria. Askamaya Global Resources Limited was founded in 2015 as a conglomerate that embodies Lagos vision of Hospitality.

Through the visionary leadership of Mr. Michael, Askamaya brand has become a household name finding its way into the music of top Nigerian artiste, Teni and ace Nigerian actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele’s movie titled “Askamaya – Omo Ghetto”. Teni’s music and Funke’s movie are a reflection of the brand’s popularity and acceptability.

More so, Mr. Ulom, Michael is a relentless hard worker that seeks more out of life. This is obvious in how the Askamaya hotel & suites brand continues to reinvent itself in Nigeria’s ever-dynamic business landscape. After creating a lasting impression in the hospitality industry, the brand extended its tentacles to entertainment and culture industry. In 2017, they founded the Askamaya Records, and since then, they have fielded rising Afrobeat stars like Spider Rider to the mainstream of the Nigerian music industry. In the same year, the Askamaya Group added Askamaya Restaurant, Askamaya Lounge, Askamaya Unisex Salon and a fully equipped gym to compliment the Hotel services for their customer to use, thus creating a sense of self-sufficiency.