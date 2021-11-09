Dear Osaman Adodo you have demonstrated uncommon wisdom and exemplary leadership and it is on that note I joined the rest of your supporters, family, and friends in wishing you a happy birthday escorted with peace, good health, and happiness.

Your birthday coming at this time has to symbolize the genuineness of your person and the greatness in you.

To be honest, you are one of the people I don’t joke with, you have been a blessing to me and my family.

You are a man like no other, standing above your equal with an amazing quality and smiles, which made it possible to always see the best in people and you know how to harness young people’s potentials to get the desired results.



A look back at his trajectory gives a chronicle of exemplary service to humanity and a profile of pure patriotism from an individual. You could have chosen to live your life as an ordinary man, or at best be content with your name in the history book as one of the ‘boys’ who have done so well in the academic environment .but you choose a different road to travel as to make more difference and serve humanity

Indeed, to those who know you up close and personal, Osaman Adodo is an enigma: humble, self-effacing, industrious, practical, efficient by nature, diligent, always thinking about things he needs to accomplish or how to get ahead on his next assignment, a complete Virgo, if you care to assess him by his Zodiac sign.

But in plain terms, he is a case of a man who set out to always make a difference wherever he found himself. Not the kind of difference other men pursue to grandstand, but the type that impacts humanity and makes life easier for people. And of this, his track record is unassailable.

We are so proud of you brother and we wish you happy birthday and more greater days ahead