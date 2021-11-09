By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers Angels, Nigeria’s representative at the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League have suffered their second succesive loss to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns by a lone goal on Tuesday in Egypt.

The loss leaves them walking a tightrope with the slimmest of chances to qualify for the next round. They were handed a devastating 3-0 beating in their first group game against ASFAR of Morocco.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Captain, Zanele Portia Nhlapho, scored what proved to be the game’s lone goal at the 17th minute, as Massandawna recorded their second identical scoreline of the tournament.

Although Rivers Angels tried to get back into the match, they could not as they failed to turn the chances into goals.

Coach of the side, Edwin Okon praised his players but lamented the goal his team conceded that made the difference. He said,

“It was a good game, but not from our side. We created many chances but did not score. But the goal we conceded is what makes me unhappy.

“This defeat breaks my heart as a coach”.

Rivers United sits fourth at the bottom of Group B

Vanguard News Nigeria