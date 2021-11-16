.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Tuesday announced that his government has granted employment to 231 out of the 248 graduates of the Dr Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu.

The Governor made the announcement at the occasion of the graduation ceremony which took in Damaturu, the state capital.

He enjoined the graduands to remain committed to their responsibilities better the health system in the state.

“You should be guided by the ethics of your profession to provide effective and efficient services to justify government’s investment in training you”.

According to Buni, the present administration accords great priority to Health and Education sectors among others.

“This College is privileged to belong to the two sectors and is therefore considered of tremendous importance to the government to produce the desired and qualified Healthcare manpower to serve our people diligently.

“As you are all aware, at the inception of this administration, we pledged to provide at least one functional Primary Healthcare Center in each of the 178 political wards across the state.

“We have constructed, rehabilitated and upgraded primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions, providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, drugs and other medical consumables, to make healthcare both accessible and affordable to our people.

“Therefore, the need to have adequate and qualified manpower for this administration to succeed in its drive to improve healthcare delivery in the state cannot be overemphasized. This explains why the government invested massively in the training of these Nurses and Midwives that we are celebrating their graduation on this occasion.

“I wish to extend my congratulations to all the graduands who will be conferred with certificates today for successful completion of your studies. You have indeed made the government and your parents proud. I urge you to remain good ambassadors of the College and to serve with dignity.

“It is also gratifying that we have lived up to our pledge of constructing a 200-bed capacity Girls’ Hostel, a 1.5-kilometre road and 3.0 kilometres drainage in the College to create a conducive environment to promote academic excellence.

“I, therefore, urge the students and staff of the College to always support government policies and programmes, to take the College to greater heights.

“Let me also reassure you that we will continue to implement varied and far-reaching policies and programmes towards the provision of efficient and affordable healthcare services to the people of our State.

“Government is determined to sustain the Contributory Healthcare Management Scheme (YOCHMA) introduced by this administration to further make healthcare services affordable, while the Drugs Management Agency (YODMA) was equally established to ensure the timely provision of drugs and other consumables to all participating healthcare facilities in the State”. The governor stated.

Under the scheme, Buni said, “the beneficiaries are required to pay only 10% of the cost of drugs prescribed for them at health facilities, while other services are also highly subsidized or rendered free of charge.

“Furthermore, we are constructing the largest Maternal and Child Healthcare Complex in Nigeria at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital to provide adequate and timely healthcare to mothers and children, to curb the menace of maternal and child mortality and morbidity in the state.

“While appreciating the gracious and generous remarks on our administration over the modest achievements in the development of this College and the steps taken in revitalizing the health sector, l wish to stress that, we shall continue to support the College towards achieving the desired objectives of producing outstanding Nurses and Midwives to run our State health institutions to fill the manpower gaps.

“I have noted all the requests made by the Provost. I wish to reiterate that government will continue to live up to its responsibilities to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

“However, let me warn that the government would not condone laziness, negligence and any act of sabotage in providing healthcare service to our people.

“In conclusion, l wish the graduates a very successful career in life and a fruitful service to the people of Yobe state”. He concluded.