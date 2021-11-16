By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Hon. Sani Sha’aban, Danburam Zazzau, has been conferred with the distinguished title of Jagoran Talakawa by the management of Nagarta Radio on the 15th anniversary of the popular radio station in Kaduna.

The selection of Sha’aban whose son married President Buhari’s daughter months ago ,and the subsequent award conferred on him ,according to Nagarta Radio management, was in recognition of his outstanding performance and achievements in life generally and above all his constant alignment with the poor in all situations.

Honourable Sani Sha’aban who is also the Barden Keffi, thanked the management and staff of the radio station, describing it as one of the most formidable and reliable radio stations that most businesses, politicians and the public are attached to based on their reputation of always transmitting what he described as authentic journalism based on research findings.

‘’ It is a station that every commoner, every business, every entity in this part of the country is always attached and adhered to. Whatever they say, whatever they transmitted from Nagarta radio is considered to be authentic journalism. They make their research; they make their findings before they air it. There is no sensationalism in the activities of Nagarta radio. What you hear is what it is, take it or leave it.’’

Going philosophical, he emotionally said: ‘On behalf of the teeming masses of Nigeria, on behalf of the teeming masses of West Africa region, I wish to express our gratitude to Nagarta Radio for this initiative. I am just the holder of the key, this honour is not done to only Sani Shabban alone, this honour is done to a mother who is holding a child, the sun is falling, the pots are empty, the stomach is grunting and father is yet to return home, there is nothing to eat. This recognition is done to a father who wakes up at home and he has nowhere to go. No shop, no office, no any means of any livelihood. This recognition is done to the teeming workers who are unsure of their earnings every thirty days of the month. This recognition is for the teeming teachers, the health workers, and all those in the medical lines, including the students who are about to graduate but cannot pay their school fees, this honour is for those who are sick and can not trade so they cannot afford the bills in the clinic and pharmacy in their neighbourhood. In conclusion, this recognition is for all those who cannot afford it, who are hopeless. We thank Nagarta radio for shielding off our tears. We thank you for being aware of those who are on their knees. Thank you for recognizing those who cannot afford a single meal in a day. We thank you and we appreciate you and God bless you.’’

Speaking to newsmen at the occasion the Dan Malikin Matazu, Alhaji Usman A. A. Danmalam, expressed his joy and best wishes to the Jagoran Talakawa, describing the award and recognition as well deserved honour to a humble man who has always aligned with the masses at every given time. He described the recipient as a well-groomed professional whose experience is highly needed by the state and hope that he would come out to lead the people when the time comes. He said the time was not yet ripe to predict if Hon Shaban will contest the next gubernatorial election in the state or not, but see him as a perfect candidate for the position. Pointing out that his reputation as a skilled Nigerian with experience in business, politics, human development, and management, he is best qualified to hold the position to see to the proper development of Kaduna state and the country at large.

‘’ concerning the election that is still unfolding, time will tell us his next political ambition by God’s grace. However, the country is looking forward to seeing people that will bring succor to the masses and make them happy by putting smiles on their faces, secure their communities and villages and bring development that would assist the poor with initiatives and programmes that will make them smile again and we believe our appeal to the Jargoran Talawaka to contest for the office of the governor of Kaduna state would materialize insha Allahu.,” he said.

