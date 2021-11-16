.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and Nigerians, felicitated with former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 64th birthday anniversary.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina congratulated former President Jonathan for serving the country and working for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.

According to the statement, “The President affirms that Dr. Jonathan continues to expand the boundaries of leadership, teaching many in the country the power of focus, consistency and diligence, having served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President, African Union Envoy and now, Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace Africa (ISCP-Africa).

“ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation, an organization in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

“President Buhari believes the former President’s profile should remind those in position and all aspiring leaders that serving the country and humanity requires sacrifice, and ultimately placing the interest of others above personal gains.

“As Dr. Jonathan turns 64, the President sends warm greetings to him and his family, praying that the Almighty God will continue to sustain them in good health and all round well being.”