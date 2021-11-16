President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the massacre of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, saying that bandits are living in a fool’s paradise.

The president, who made the condemnation in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday in Abuja, warned that “this needless and mindless violence against innocent people cannot go unpunished.’’

READ ALSO:Buhari’s in law, Sha’aban bags Jagoran Talakawa title

The president reassured Nigerians that his administration would not abandon them to their fate in the face of the existential challenge caused by banditry.

“We are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue.

“Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.

“This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees.

“The bandits are living in a fool’s paradise if they believe that they can’t be crushed. The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo,’’ he said.

According to the president, evil cannot triumph over good, no matter how long it takes.