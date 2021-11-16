



…Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Atiku, Saraki, Obaseki, el-Rufai mourn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the founder and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the death of his younger brother and Vice President of Dangote Group, Sani Dangote.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, yesterday, said he joined the Dangote family to mourn the loss.

Also, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Govenors Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), have mourned the passing of Sani Dangote.

Sani was said to have died in the US after a brief illness. Before his death, he was Vice President of Dangote Group and also part of the Board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

Adesina in the statement, said: “President Buhari commiserates with Founder/Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over passing of his younger brother and Vice President of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote on Sunday.

“President Buhari joins the family in mourning the industrious son, who over the years played a key role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time to ensure fairness and optimum result in all endeavours.

“Reputed for his gentleness, loyalty and generosity, the President urges approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.”

Lawan in a statement, yesterday, said: “Sani was a great entrepreneur, who brought his business acumen to impact positively on the Nigerian economy and Africa in general, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

“I share the grief of the entire Dangote family on the sad incident and pray that they find comfort and strength in their faith in Almighty Allah.

“My heart goes out to the immediate family and all the relations of the deceased. I pray Allah to comfort and grant them all the fortitude to bear the loss and to accept the soul of the departed into Aljannah Firdaus,” Lawan added.

On his part, Gbajabiamila, in a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, said Sani’s demise was a painful loss, given his role in the Dangote Group.

The Speaker said Dangote would be sorely missed by many Nigerians, noting that his contributions to the development of the Dangote Group and by extension, the private sector in Nigeria would remain indelible.

He described the deceased as a perfect gentleman who gave his best to the growth and development of the Dangote Group.

Gbajabiamila sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, the Dangote family, especially the president of the Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote and the entire management and staff of Dangote Group.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative, Ahmed Wase has commiserated with foremost industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the death of his younger brother, Sani Dangote.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, Wase described the deceased as a committed nationalist who gave all for the unity, progress and industrial development of the nation.

Obaseki in a statement, on his part, yesterday, said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of my dear friend and brother, Sani Dangote.

“Having known Sani for many years and developed a close bond with him and the Dangote family, the news is as devastating as it is numbing. A thorough-bred businessman and pacesetting entrepreneur, Sani had a knack for excellence, which is evident in the chains of businesses he set up and managed, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing, banking and oil services.

“He turned every business enterprise he touched into success stories. He built a thriving business empire and diversified into different fields. Some of the businesses he owned are Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

“His deep interest in agriculture is expressed in the nature of companies he set up, which were focused on farming and agro-processing, as well as in the fertilizer business. He no doubt was a towering personality in Nigeria’s private sector. Sani made insightful contributions to the Edo State Palm Oil Initiative, for which we remain grateful.

“As chairman of Dansa Holdings, Sani brought a new verve to the beverages sector of the economy, growing the business to become one of the most notable brands in the country.

“His expertise as a boardroom guru earned him appointments into the boards of several companies, notable among which include Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

“Sani was compassionate and kind, seeking the best for friends and associates. He was an avid polo player and two-time president of the Lagos Polo Club, where his chivalry and good nature were infectious.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Edo State, I extend deep-felt condolences to the Dangote family, as well as friends and associates, and pray that God will grant us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

Saddened by the news, Abubakar described the deceased as an astute businessman who engaged in diverse sectors of the economy.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing away of Sani Dangote, VP of Dangote Group and founder of Dansa Agro-allied Limited. He was an astute businessman engaged in diverse sectors of the economy,” Atiku tweeted.

Saraki, tweeted, “My family and I are extremely sad to learn about the death of Alhaji Sani Dangote, the Group Vice-President of the Dangote Group and younger brother to our dear friend, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.”

el-Rufai, tweeted, “OMG. What a loss. From God we all came. To Him we shall all return. May Allah forgive Sani Dangote’s errors and reward his good deeds. May Allah grant Aliko and entire Dangote extended family fortitude to bear the loss. Amen. Sani was a good and decent man to the core. Sad.”

Vanguard News Nigeria