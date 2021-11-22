.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma, has appointed seventeen commissioners into the executive arm of the government.

The names of the commissioner nominees were announced at the floor of the State House of Assembly, by Speaker Kennedy Ibeh, on Monday.

The state Assembly said the 17 commissioner nominees would appear before the house for screening on Tuesday 23, 2021.

According to the state Assembly, the names of the commissioner nominees are as follows; Prof. Duru Emmanuel, Simon Ebegbulem, Dr Prosper Ohyagha Success Obinna Chinonso, Prof. Ifunanya Okorodudu, Prof. C.O Nwosu, Mr Keziechi Ogaziechi, Barr. Rex Anunobi, Lady Love Ineh, Mrs Rubby Emele.

Also, Mr Anukwuem Okechukwu Chukwunyere, Chief Ford Ozurumba, Stanly Obidiegwu, Rt. Hon. Good luck Nana Opiah, Mrs Ann Dozie, Prof. Kenneth Kenneth Amaechi (Chief Economic Adviser) Elias Emedom and Hauia Rabiu Ibrahim.

However, the appointment of the new commissioners came 7 months after the governor had sacked 20 of his commissioners as well as Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers.

Since then, the governor has retained about 8 other commissioners with who he has been running the affairs of the state.

Those retained were commissioners for Information and Strategy, Health, Tourism, Finance, Science and Technology, Works and that of the ministry of Youth.

Vanguard News Nigeria