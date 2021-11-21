Solskjaer

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as the coach of Manchester United after reaching an understanding with the club, Vanguard reports

His job had come under threat after seemingly losing the support of his key players and a poor run of results, the last being a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

United’s last win in the league was when they defeated Tottenham 3-0.

A club statement obtained by Vanguard reads, “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”