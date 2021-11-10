Shut clinic and power plant

As Gbaramatu monarch interfers

By Akpokona Omafuaire – Okerenkoko

The strike embarked upon Tuesday by Academic and Non-academic staff of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State took a new twist on Wednesday as the infuriated staff incapacitated the management boat as well as shut the school power plant.

Vanguard had reported the strike Tuesday that the University staff are embarking on the indefinite strike to protest their unpaid allowances and infrastructural deficiency.

The recent brouhaha according to our source was that the staff were further agitated by the counter media reports credited to Dr. Alfred Mulade, Registrar insisting that there was no strike.

Two of the senior staff pleaded anonymity but confirmed the update while speaking from the Palace of the Gbaramatu King, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Oporoza.

They said, the King who was worried by the development called the management and representatives of staff for a meeting.

Our sources said pandemonium broke out Wednesday afternoon in the two campuses of Kurutie and Okerenkoko as the angry protesting workers siezed the school boat which brought the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio and other management staff and removed the fuel line.

That not done, the protesting staff marched into the school shut down the clinic, power plant supplying electricity to the school and all the gates.

The decision to embark on the indefinite strike was reached by the staff at the Temporary Campus of the school in Kurutie which our reporter witnessed on Monday.

The resolution endorsed by all the staff was signed by Comrades Oweikeye Pathfinder Endoro and Moses Yabrade.

However, Dr. Alfred Mulade, Registrar of the Institution had on Tuesday issued a statement denying strike by the staff, warning that the FG policy of “No Work No Pay” applies to the school.

Our sources yesterday afternoon reiterated that all staff had agreed that there should be a total shut down of services and academic activities in the two campus of the school.

As at the time of filing the report, management and staff representatives were still holding meeting at the King’s palace.

