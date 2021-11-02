Professor Banji Akintoye

By Sola Isola – Ibadan

Gunmen reportedly attacked the residence of Professor Banji Akintoye, the Coordinator of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), in Ekiti on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by Maxwell Adeleye, Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide on Tuesday in Ibadan.

It further noted that the assailants shot into the house from outside the gate adding that the Professor was not around when the incident happened.

The statement reads “The leadership of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), is displeased to inform the general public that the Ado-Ekiti country home of its leader, Professor Banji Akintoye, was attacked on Saturday, 30th October, 2021.

“Gunshots were fired into the house by assailants who apparently climbed a chair outside the gate to shoot in.

“Luckily, Professor Banji Akintoye was not around at the time, and nobody was hurt.

“Bullets suspected to be from AK-47 rifles were recovered after they dropped from the ceiling onto the floor.

“The matter has since been reported to the Ekiti State Police Command for investigation.

“Akintoye, a renowned Historian, hails from Ado-Ekiti. He represented the Old Ondo State in the Senate from 1979 to 1983.

“He is currently leading a peaceful agitation for an Independent Yoruba Nation from Nigeria.

“Recall that a few months ago, unknown armed men invaded the house of the Scion of the Akintoye dynasty, Ademola, an Engineer, in Agbor, Delta state, exterminating the building, including his rich fish pond. The Police did not arrest anyone up till this moment.

“We the Yoruba people within, and beyond the horizon of Nigeria will hold the Nigerian Government responsible if any evil happens to our leader or any of his relations.”

