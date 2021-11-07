.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State following the alleged irregularities discovered in the council area.

INEC rescheduled the election to hold on Saturday, November 13, 2021, warning trouble makers to steer clear of all the venues where the election will hold in the Ihiala Council area.

Vanguard visited some of the venues of the election, including Okohia Primary School Ihiala but met INEC officials who were to conduct the election, packing their materials to leave the scene.

An effort to speak with INEC officials who were at Okohia Primary School Ihiala proved abortive as they claimed that they are incompetent to speak on the matter but noted that the election was postponed till next Saturday.

However, when contacted, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba, said that a notable politician in the area and his group tried to rig the election after perfecting a similar plan in other areas of Ihiala, but some of them have been arrested by security agents and following the confusion that ensued as a result, INEC postponed the election.

Adinuba, however, boasted that no matter what the politicians who wanted to rig the election in Ihiala Local Government Area, come up with that All Progressive Grand Alliance will carry the day on Saturday because they are on the ground more than other political parties.

Vanguard News Nigeria