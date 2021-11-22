.

Ace Yoruba comic actor, Babatunde Omidina better known as Baba Suwe is dead.

The announcement was made a few minutes ago when his son, Adesola Morenikeji Omidina took to his Instagram page to announce the sad news.

Early life

He was born on August 22, 1958, in Inabere Street in Lagos Island where he grew up but hails from Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State, southwestern Nigeria.

Omidina had his primary education at Jamaitul Islamial Primary School in Lagos and Children Boarding School, Osogbo before he proceeded to Adekanbi Commercial High School in Mile 12, Lagos state but obtained the West African School Certificate from Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Omidina began acting in 1971 but came into the limelight after he featured in a movie titled, Omolasan, a film produced by Obalende.

He became more popular after he featured in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997. He had featured and produced several Nigerian movies such as Baba Jaiye jaiye, a movie that featured Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, the son of the veteran actor Adebayo Salami.

In 2011, he was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, an allegation that was described as false and defamatory by the ruling of the Lagos high court of law.

His solicitor was the late Bamidele Aturu, a Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist.

