By Evelyn Usman

A 21-storey building under construction on Gerald road Ikoyi in Lagos collapsed this afternoon, Vanguard reports.

Many persons, among who are workers at the site were said to be trapped under the debris.

As at time of writing this report, emergency responders were yet to arrive the scene.

When Vanguard contacted the South West Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, he said that responders were on their way to the scene.

He said, “we are on our way there. The Police just contacted us.”

On his part, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osayintolu, said, it was a 25-storey building.

According to him: “Collapsed Building at Gerard Road, Ikoyi…

The agency has activated its emergency response plan to the above incident.

All first responders are enroute to secure the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched.”

