…Elect Kennedy Ibeh as new Speaker

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, has been impeached.

The Speaker was impeached on Monday by 19 of 27 members of the State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the member representing Obowo State Constituency, Kennedy Ibeh, has been elected as the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Details coming…

