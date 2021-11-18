Have you ever wondered how great lyrics are produced? Look no further, as Chief Executive Officer of Bigheartofficiall, Reuben Udu John, gives an insight.

Can Brainstorming produce great teamwork results? Big Heart Boss says it takes a well-dedicated team to put significant work together.

Do you wonder why we don’t work in isolation? Because we believe that our coming together as a team is more productive to individual results.

The lyrics in music is significant to the music itself, as it is the fabric on which production is made.

Should we encourage teamwork in our fields of endeavours? Bigheartofficiall expresses concerns about solo performances and encourages teamwork productions.

How do you brainstorm to get great lyric is an inward look at the components that make up your team while sampling ideas to get the needed results.

Individual efforts cannot determine the production of great lyrics without a sound- tact team’s contributions in place.