For the Borno based Clergy, Elijah Hagin, It was a moment of joy and pleasantness when he met with the charismatic Clergy, Uebert Angel in Lagos Nigeria- ( Uebert is the British-Zimbabwean charismatic evangelical preacher and the founder of Spirit Embassy).

No doubts, these two leaders share a lot in common. Hagin is a fast-rising voice of liberation from the northern part of Nigeria; He is the founder and leader of a Christian non-denominational church known as Exousia Door Evangel Ministry. The ministry is blessed with the biggest church auditorium in the northern region of Nigeria, having thousands of worshippers in their weekly services.

As founder of Exousia Door Evangel Ministry, made up of fast-growing branches across Nigeria, He has impacted millions of lives worldwide through his passion and resilience for soul winning and humanity.

Uebert Angel is a British-Zimbabwean Businessman, charismatic evangelical preacher and the founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry in the United Kingdom. He is also the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador At Large for the country of Zimbabwe to Europe and the Americas.

With years of full-time ministry between them, Uebert and BeBe Angel ( The wife ) are pioneering and leading voices in proclaiming the GOOD NEWS of God’s grace (Euagellion), with a prophetic edge that has made them be coined the leading forces of both the Good News movement and the modern-day Prophetic Movement.

Some close associates of Elijah Hagin are of the opinion that, Uebert Angel will be having a prophetic visit outreach in Borno to bring prophetic action to bring lasting peace to the northern region of Nigeria.

With over a decade in full-time ministry, The charismatic Elijah and his wife Nathalie Hagin are among the leading voices championing the gospel of Christ Jesus with a prophetic edge that has announced them to most parts of the world.

