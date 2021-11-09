.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government on Tuesday Inaugurated 8-Member Technical Working Group (TWG) for the African Continental Free Trade Area Subnational Strategy Workshop (ACFTASS).

Inaugurating the TWG at the Council Chamber, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Kadafur said, the ACFTASS is connecting almost 1.3 billion people across 54 African countries with the aim of creating single market for good and services in order to deepen the economic integration of Africa.

“Considering its enormous advantage to boost the economy of African Countries, this initiative would no doubt assist the state government in its effort of creating job opportunities to it’s teaming youth.” Kadafur stated.

The deputy governor said the members of the TWG were selected based on their proven integrity and record of achievements, as such, they should justify the confidence reposed in them.

It could be recalled that the National Action Committee on the continental free trade Area assignment in collaboration with the Nigeria Governor’s Forum is organizing a subnational workshop with a theme: “Creating Economically Viable Communities”.

In his response on behalf of other members of the TWG, The Chairman, Hon. Alhaji Yarima Lawan Kareto, who is the Commissioner Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Tourism, Hon Alhaji Yarima Lawan Kareto, thanked the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum for finding them worthy to serve in this capacity.

He however promised to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them.

Some Members of TWG are; Commissioners of Finance and that of Health, Hon Adamu Lawan Zaufanjimba and Mrs Juliana Bitrus, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Representative of the Chief of Staff to the governor among others.