By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–EXECUTIVE Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC,Prof. Hamid Bobboyi, has charged managers of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEBs’s funds on probity and accountability, saying they must collectively focus on their operations, especially how they manage the federal government ‘s Universal Basic Education Intervention Funds.

The call,he explained, came on the heels of recent public attention on operations of the UBEC and SUPEBS.

Bobboyi, who said this at a three-day training workshop for SUBEBs’ directors of finance and administrations, heads of infernal audit and UBE account desk officers, on accounting and reporting requirements for the Federal Government-UBE intervention funds, in Abuja,noted that “the effect of one side’s underperformance can have adverse consequences for all of us.”

The workshop was held with the theme:”Accounting and Reporting Requirements for the FGN-UBE Intervention Funds. “

Noting that the workshop has continued to be an important event for the commission for interaction with stakeholders of basic education at the state level”,Bobboyi said “the importance of transparency and accountability in the discharge of our collective duties on basic education service delivery cannot be overemphasized.”

The main objective of the workshop, Bobboyi explained, “is to strengthen the system by reinvigorating the rules and procedures for executing financial transactions in order to foster greater service delivery and public confidence.”

While expressing optimism that the workshop would provide opportunity to the participants to share experiences,review their performances,identify possible challenges and design appropriate strategies to address the challenges “,he said on its part,” UBEC management will provide all the necessary support, leadership, guidance, direction and training towards ensuring successful adherence to the workshop theme.”