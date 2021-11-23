.

… target youth development

By Juliet Ebirim

A specialist, multi-discipline engineering solutions business, BGEN International, has launched an international operation to meet an increase in demand from major global companies requiring bespoke mechanical and electrical engineering services in Africa.

BGEN International officially opened on the 18th of November, 2021 at an event in Lagos attended by customers and prospects alongside African and UK government officials.

The operation will be headed up by a senior management team with more than 60 years combined experience operating in the continent, including Vinnie Edge – BGEN’s International & Strategic Business Director, Don Foy – Managing Director, BGEN International, Nigeria and Bolaji Sofoluwe – Chairperson of BGEN International, Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos recently, Vinnie Edge stated “We already have an enviable client list including multinationals such as Diageo, Mondelez and PZ Cussons, having successfully completed more than 200 projects in Africa. We’re looking forward to supporting local and international businesses in the region with bespoke electrical and mechanical engineering services to help optimise their operations.”

The company which plans to extend its service offerings to farmers, chemical processes among others, is also committed to empowering and developing the capacity of young Nigerians through its academy kicking off in the coming year.

“We have started interviewing a small number of people for now. But once we hit our target, in the next 12 to 24 months, the academy will be open for training. The talent and the hunger I have seen in this country to learn and develop is inspirational. We want to use our UK expertise to help nurture and develop the talents, as well as provide experience.” Edge said.

On her part, Bolaji Sofoluwe added “Smaller industries and SMEs should be able to afford good mechanical engineers to make sure their facilities function well and the only way to do that is to push quality into the system. That is why we are very focused on training local engineers because it is not just about us, it is about the general ecosystem.” she said.

“After decades of successful project experience in the continent, the launch of an African operation was the next logical step for the business. We have strong demand from our existing client base for support in Africa, and I’m confident the diverse, experienced management team will achieve great things in terms of sustainably growing the business through the employment of local resources.” Robin Whitehead, chief executive at BGEN re-iterated.

BGEN International will support its existing and new Nigerian-based clients alongside those based in countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.

The company provides a range of mechanical and electrical services including design and management, HVAC and building services, instrumentation and control systems, LV assemblies and system integration, LV/MV power distribution, piping systems and steel fabrication.