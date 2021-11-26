Lawmakers in Beijing passed a revised regulation on Friday that extended the additional maternity leave from 30 to 60 days, on top of 98 days as stipulated in the national law.

New mothers would now have an additional leave of one to three months with the permission of their employers.

ALSO READ: 50% of seeds utilised in West Africa sourced from Nigeria ― NASC

The favourable policies had been rolled out in an effort to reduce the burden of childbirth and childcare.

The regulation stipulated that the mother and the father were each entitled to a parental leave of five days every year before their child reached the age of three.

It also called for favourable policies on housing and subsidies for childcare. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria