*… sets up assessment c’ttee

By Samuel Oyadongha

BAYELSA State government has called on the Aiteo Group to expedite action to contain the oil spill that occurred at its facility in the Nembe local government area of the state.

The state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call on Wednesday at the State Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa.

Senator Diri expressed concern over the spillage of crude oil and its attendant degradation of the environment.

READ ALSO: Shell confirms oil spill in Bayelsa community

He called on Aiteo to take urgent steps at initiating remediation efforts towards ensuring that the spill at its facility was brought under control.

He further stated that government would embark on an on-the-spot assessment at spill site to assess the extent of damage caused by the spill nineteen days after it occured.

To this end, he directed the Commissioner for Environment, his Mineral Resources counterpart, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s office; the Commissioner for Information, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security One (1) as well as the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice to undertake an on-the-spot assessment at the spill site.

Vanguard News Nigeria