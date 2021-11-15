By Wole Mosadomi, MINNA

Gunmen have invaded Munya local government area of Niger State, killing many villagers after setting their houses ablaze, while some others were abducted.

A source from the area said the gunmen were up to 60 and stormed some communities early in the morning on motorcycles.

He said that villages already invaded include New Kachiwe, Zagzaga and Old Kabila, and that they have also moved to other illages without any resistance from security agencies.

He said the affected communities are just few kilometers away from Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of the local government.

“Many of the villagers were trapped in their farms, while harvesting crops, and were gunned down.

“Others, who were at home, have started fleeing to safer areas.

“There is confusion in the area as some have been shot dead and many houses set ablaze,” he declared.

The source, who begged to remain anonymous, described the area as a “War Zone” because of sounds of gunshots and the panic that has enveloped the area.

“As I am speaking with you, there are no security personel to repel the bandits except the local vigilante members who attempted to confront them.

“But they did not succeed because the bandits overwhelmed them in number and with their fireworks,” he remarked.

Munyan local government had persistently been invaded by bandits and is one of the 18 local government under the siege of bandits.

When contacted, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane confirmed the story, but said he had not been officially briefed and so don’t have details yet since it is fresh.

“One thing I can assure you is that government will take action immediately by deploying security agencies to restore peace to the affected Communities immediately,” the SSG assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria