To women who allow their friends to make love choices for them, Anita Joseph is telling them to stop. In a lengthy Instagram post, Anita Joseph gave this charge, while explaining how she almost lost the chance to marry her husband, because one of her friends didn’t like him.

“My Husband is King Oloworimi…. If you don’t treat a good man good, please don’t expect anything in return. I still remember the first day I met my husband on June 8th 2017, one of my friends discouraged me . She hated my hubby then boyfriend.

She said, “This hype man doesn’t measure up to you, you know who you are.” And I replied “ That hype man is making me go crazy. Well, you won’t understand love till it hits you.”

Meanwhile, in another video post that Anita and her husband made recently, they went hard on trolls criticizing them for constantly celebrating their love life on social media.

Anita and her husband fired back at the trolls, insisting that many people needed therapy, as they are filled with hate and don’t know what true love feels like. Anita further explained that people celebrate divorce but cannot stand two people who are hopelessly