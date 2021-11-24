By Prince Osuagwu

A new free streaming app AVO TV, says it has come to quake the paytv structure in Nigeria and give the people the needed democracy to watch what they want on television, without breaking the banks.

The recently launched free streaming app, is aiming to disrupt the dominance of pay TV as the main source of premium live TV and video-on-demand for Nigerians.

To start with, it has promised to offer a bouquet of over 100 local and international channels, plus over 2,000 Nollywood movies available on-demand.

AVO says it brings together the best of local TV channels, such as AIT, Silverbird, TVC, WAP and OnMax, alongside premium international channels, including Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, SportsGrid, IndieFlix, Unreel and Gusto TV, plus all the latest Nollywood blockbusters.

CEO of the company, Awaes Jaswal, said: “We are delighted to announce AVO TV’s presence in Nigeria as our first major market in Africa. Our aim for AVO TV is to make premium content available to everyone, not just those who can afford expensive pay TV subscriptions. As data and internet costs reduce over the coming years, we hope that AVO TV will be the main source of TV for all Nigerians”.

He added that AVO’s entire range of TV channels and on-demand content is available to watch without subscription. Download the app now on Android mobile, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, or stream via the AVO TV web player.

Despite launching only in June this year, AVO TV has amassed over 200,000 downloads, and viewers have already streamed over 10 million minutes of content via the app. Downloads and watch times continue to grow rapidly, regularly putting AVO TV at the top of the Google

Play Store charts in Nigeria.

Jaswal also noted that the company plans continuous improvement on its TV and VOD offerings, even as it aims to make frequent upgrades to the app in order to improve the overall viewing experience.