Taiwanese multinational computer and phone hardwares and electronics company, ASUS, on Wednesday, launched the first 13.3″ OLED Windows detachable laptop, which is the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

The 2-in-1 Windows 11 device, which is said to be the world’s first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop1, is reportedly easier to enjoy everything, everywhere making it easy to carry just one device for both work and entertainment, according to the developer.

Speaking at the online launch event, the Corporate Vice President, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp, Nicole Dezen, said; “Windows 11 provides users with the best productivity, casual gaming and entertainment experiences, and the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED delivers on all three.

“The device is vivaciously styled and amazingly versatile, with a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170° hinge.

“There’s also a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, neatly stored in a handy magnetic pen holder so it’s always to hand. This do-it-all laptop is equally at home in landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard, so writing, typing, or watching at any angle in any environment is effortless. It’s the passport to a new world of freedom.

“Next year, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in several unique editions, including two Artist Editions designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. These exclusive editions are themed to reflect modern pop culture, expressing the true individuality that Vivobook stands for.

“In addition to the standard model, early in 2022, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions that reflect contemporary pop culture and celebrate individuality.

“The Artist Editions are designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. Steven Harrington is a Californian contemporary artist, and his Artist Edition offers a unique design inspired by his quirky art pieces. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition is a surrealist take by this London-based contemporary artist.

“The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the master of entertainment, thanks to its big 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touchscreen capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors that puts ordinary tablets in the shade. The display has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio that provides a full-screen viewing experience when watching movies and TV shows unlike a 16:10 or 4:3 display.”

“It’s also PANTONE® Validated with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate, vivid colors, and it’s DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and brilliant highlights. Along with its incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this means it brings out every detail, even in the darkest scenes.

“This OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection, too, with naturally lower blue-light levels up to 70% lower than an LCD display that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

“For work, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED excels at on-the-go productivity with its detachable full-size keyboard, which has keys spaced 19.05 mm apart for comfortable typing the same as a standard desktop keyboard with a long 1.4 mm key travel. The dished key caps also increase fingertip comfort. The mega-sized touchpad is engineered for maximum responsiveness and accuracy, and it has a special coating with a silky-smooth feel.

“Vivobook comes with two USB-C ports, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader ready and waiting. And for fast one-touch login, there’s an optional fingerprint sensor on the power button,” Dezen added.

Vanguard News Nigeria