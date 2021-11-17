UNILORIN

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Ilorin branch, has commended the management of the institution for expelling Salaudeen Waliu aka Captain Walz, who allegedly attacked a female lecturer.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Naheem Falowo, the Chairman of the Union, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Recall that the student had reportedly assaulted a lecturer of Department of Microbiology; Mrs. Rahmat Zakariyyah, beating her to a coma.

The attack was said to have occurred after the lecturer refused to waive the compulsory Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) program, for the student, which he missed.

Responding further, Falowo stated that the union condemned the alleged unruly behaviour of the student, which he said negates what the citadel of learning stands for; probitas doctrina, (worthy in character and learning).

“We have watched with keen interest the detailed process the management of the institution had taken through the Students Disciplinary Committee (SDC), in deciding the case, and we must say that we are not in anyway disappointed by the expulsion of the culprit.

“SSANU empathises with our sister Union, ASUU; teaching and non-teaching staff of the Faculty of Life Sciences; and especially the victim; Mrs. Rahmat Zakariyyah, on the ugly incident because in the parlance of our struggle, an injury to one, is an injury to all.

“We, therefore, encourage every member of the university community to cooperate with the university’s position in ensuring safety of lives and property on campus,” he said.