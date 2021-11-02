Justice Mary Odili

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the recent onslaught on the residence of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili is part of a grand design by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to hijack the 2023 elections “as it did in 2019.’

This is even as the party described the attack on Justice Odili as “horrendous, rascally, irresponsible, completely unjustified and should not be swept under the carpet on the guise of misleading whistleblower operation.”

In a statement signed by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that the paw prints of the APC “are visible in the incident, in its desperation to cow the judiciary and subvert the cause of justice ahead of the 2023 elections.”

The statement read: “It is clear that the attack on Justice Odili is part of a renewed script by the APC. Nigerians will recall how, ahead of the 2019 election, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was clandestinely yanked off from his hallowed chamber, preparatory to the massive rigging that characterized the 2019 Presidential election.

ALSO READ: NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity

“Nigerians can equally recall how respected judges were assaulted by the APC administration through obnoxious sting operations in a bid to arm-twist the judiciary and set the stage for the endorsement of a culture of impunity that characterized the 2019 elections.

“The PDP however cautions the APC and its Presidency apparatchik to know that times have changed. Nigerians are not ready to stomach a repeat of APC’s coordinated assault on our institutions of democracy, but will firmly resist them with every means available within the ambit of the law.

“The party also urges the judiciary to remain firm and not be deterred by the suppressive proclivities of the fizzling APC that has since been rejected by Nigerians.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to stand in defence of our democracy by continuing in their demand that the real perpetrators of the attack on Justice Mary Odili be exposed and brought to book.”

Vanguard News Nigeria