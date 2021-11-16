.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipidan has stressed the need for loyalists of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola to ascertain their mental state over the allegation of an assassination plot against his principal, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

The leadership of a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state, loyal to the Minister under the aegis of The Osun Progressives, TOP, in a statement signed by Elder Lowo Adebiyi, had alleged that Governor Oyetola’s administration is planning to kill some of them.

However, Omipidan in a statement issued on Tuesday said the allegation is not only mischievous but also wickedly calculated at smearing the good name of the Governor.

“All those behind the malicious and unguarded statement needed to have their heads thoroughly examined to ascertain their mental state”, he stressed.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor alleged that TOP Chairman, Lowo Adebiyi is known for violence and was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in the state capital for allegedly leading some people to attack the APC secretariat in August this year.

He added, “The case was incident at the Police Station by the then Caretaker chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, arrests were made and they were duly arraigned before a Magistrate. It took the intervention of Mr Governor to get him and his co-travellers off the hook.

“We are aware that Elder Adebiyi through some of his foot soldiers has been holding clandestine meetings on how to unleash mayhem on Osun. But like all previous plots, this too will fail.

“Elder Adebiyi is already perceiving another failure on his wild goose chase. This is a man who forged the signatures of other members of the party and lied that they signed the petition to protest the conduct of the Ward Congress. When the lie was burst, he apologised and pleaded that he be given another chance.

“He knows those who are in the habit of using extrajudicial means by deploying non-state actors to deal mercilessly with perceived opponents. This does not fit the person and character of Oyetola. And our elder knows this much.

“That said, I want to enjoin our security operatives to be on the alert. Elder Adebiyi and his co-travellers might be the ones actually plotting something sinister and might therefore just be looking for an alibi. Isn’t it said that we judge others by our own standard?”