By Josiah Oghagbon

American designer and men’s Artistic director for Louis Vuitton , Virgil Abloh is dead. He died on Sunday, at the age of 41, after battling with cancer. This was disclosed on his Instgram account.

However, after being diagnosed in 2019 with a rare, aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma, the CEO of Milan-based label “off-white’ chose to keep it under wraps.

The designer is survived by his wife Shannon abloh, two children, his sister and his parents.

Read the post below:

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”