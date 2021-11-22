…Residents abandon their homes to bushes

By Chinonso Alozie

Houses, shops, vehicles belonging to residents of Awonmanma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state have been set ablaze.

Vanguard captured the incident which happened on Monday at about 03:52 Pm, saw properties went up inflame.

Different versions of the story said trouble started when unknown gunmen in their convoy attacked soldiers in the process killed one soldier.

Pained by the alleged killing of one of the soldiers, the soldiers allegedly mobilised to the area and visited the place in anger.

Also, a resident from the area said “There was a clash between unknown gunmen and security agents in Awonmama the gun battle fired from different sides ignited fire from one of the inflammable substances packed in the shops and vehicles in the area and the fire travelled from one house to the other and burnt even commercial buses, filling stations. People shops were destroyed by fire.”

However, at the time of filing this report, Vanguard gathered the affected persons have been rendered homeless as their personal belongings have all been burnt to ashes. Mostly affected are the businessmen and women that watched helplessly as their wares were destroyed by fire.”

Some of the residents of the affected communities were seen fleeing through the bushes to an unknown destination. They were said to be afraid of any form of attack from gunmen. They were seen carrying their belongings and dragging their children along with them.

According to a source, “We are running away with our children with a few of our properties. We don’t want to be killed. We want to be safe. Let us go where nobody will kill us.”

When a call was placed across to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Army Public Relations Officer, PRO, Joseph Akubo, did not pick his phone.

