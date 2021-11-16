Chief Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, Tuesday, warned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos not to reopen the Lekki toll gate just as he urged him to apologise to Lagos residents over the Lekki toll gate shooting.

George, a former Military Administrator of Ondo State, also charged the Nigerian Army to fish out soldiers responsible for the Lekkit toll gate shooting and court martialed.

Reacting to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution on Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Incident and Cases of Police Brutality as well as human rights violations, George said: “I want to congratulate the members of the panel because what they have done has changed my mind set about the country.

“It is gladdening that we still have credible people. It was not just one person, it was a panel that sat and their names will be written in gold that they told the truth. They listened for months to testimonies and went through the evidence and wrote the report the way they saw it. The younger generation will read the report and judge the panel well, so I want to congratulate them.

“Sanwo-Olu should know that he has a family name behind him both from his mother and his father’s side and that the truth has already been told.

“He should be straight with himself and his government and take the appropriate actions. To err is human and to forgive is divine. If he reads the document from the panel and make amends and apologise to the people of the state that would be great. Lives were lost. He should read that document, make amends and apologise to the people of the state.

“The killings that happened took place under Sanwo-Olu’s watch. I was a governor and I left in 1990 and I have been in and out of leadership. If I had a misbehaved, will I have the nerves to go into politics and talk to people? Sanwo-Olu is from an honorable family and even if people are pushing him to reopen the toll gate, he should know that the truth about what happened there is already in the open.

“Lagos ís a mini Nigeria because there is no tribe that exists in this country that you won’t find in Lagos. Let Sanwo-Olu take a cursory look and correct the mistakes made. If there is need to apologise to the people, of course he has to apologise. Despite the stories flying around, the truth has been told and it is now in the open. Let him be bold enough to do the right thing. He must do something for those who lost their lives.

“As a governor the security outfit of every country is in your hands. Now the report is out, whoever made that mistake should own up.

“When you pass through the Lekki toll gate, you will see them doing some wiring and testing. If some people are pushing him to reopen the toll gate, he should go and have a rethink because from January 2022, politics will commence.

“I was in the military and the only person that gives orders is the commander in chief. People want to know how the military got involved and if it was a mistake, it should never happen again. This should not be swept under the carpet. The military command should investigate what happened and the right thing should be done.”

