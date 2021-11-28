By Tunde Oso

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has read the riot act to debtor agencies, which refused to fulfil their payment obligations to the advertising regulatory body in the last two years.

Giving this charge, the Registrar/Chief Executive of APCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, in statement titled “removal/Suspension of Names from the Register of Advertising Practitioner”, a copy of which was sent to our correspondent, said the decision to sanction erring agencies is in line with APCON’s recently released code of practice.

The statement read in part: “By this notice, registered advertising practitioners are advised to take note that the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) shall, in line with section 9(2)(d) and (e) of the Advertising Practitioners (Registration Etc) Act, CAP A7, L.F.N. 2004, remove from the register of practitioners, with effect from Friday 17th December 2021, the names of persons who have failed, refused or neglected to pay the prescribed practice fees in accordance with their category of membership for the past five years from 1st December 2021.

“Similarly, registered advertising practitioners who are yet to pay the fees prescribed for their categories in accordance with the provisions of Act for the past two to five years from the 1st December 2021 shall have their membership of the profession suspended.

“Any person whose name has been removed from the register and seeks to be readmitted shall, upon payment of all outstanding fees, present a new application for membership and shall pass through the membership admission process afresh.

“A suspended member will have a period of one-year moratorium from the date of suspension within which to pay all outstanding fees or have his/her name removed from the register”, the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria