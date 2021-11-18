.

— The party nominated him for his contribution not as governor’s son

Dayo Johnson Akure

The All Progressive Congress has justified the appointment of governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s son Babajide as Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU) saying the party nominated him for the appointment.

Criticisms have trailed the appointment since it was announced by the state government.

The state party’s Director, Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro in a statement in Akure said that “Babajide Akeredolu was nominated by our great party on the strength of his relentless contribution to the overall success of the APC in Ondo State and not as the Governor’s son

Otaloro in the statement said “It is important to note that this young man did not emerge overnight from the blues.

“He has been on the ground for an appreciable length of time as a resource person to the party and has consistently and diligently proven his mettle, at personal cost, in not only joining other party faithful in building the party but also going the extra mile in ensuring improvement is recorded by the party which has largely enhanced the electoral value of the APC as well as the fortune of our great party.

“The young man of his own volition used his contacts to generate resources and relief materials for the people during the height of COVID last year, nobody cares he is the son of the governor.

” lt is also a verifiable testament that this same young man worked practically round the clock for the party by deploying state-of-the-art technology to help in the 2019 General Election which ultimately earned the APC a resounding victory. No one labelled him the governor’s son.

“When he was using his resources to mobilize the teeming youths of the state for our party APC towards the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, nobody identified him as the governor’s son.

“A true patriot and a genuine son of Ondo State, Babajide Akeredolu performed the aforementioned feat pro bono for our party and ultimately to the greater glory of Ondo State

“To whom who has contributed so much to a cause; by the same token deserves appreciation from the society. Now that Babajide Akeredolu is being rewarded for all his hard work and devotion to the cause of the party, it, therefore, came as a surprise that a few in the opposition could needlessly raise brows.

“When has it become a violation of the constitution to appoint a hard-working, devoted, loyal and committed party man into a government position?

“As a political party Babajide, with all sense of modesty, can be described as a great asset to the APC Ondo State and we fully endorse his appointment.

“The only honourable way we can express our appreciation to any member who is adjudged to have worked and with sincere loyalty to the party is to recommend such hard-working party man or woman for appointment by the government.

“This goes beyond appreciation but also a sure way of giving such a diligent party member a sense of belonging.

” Babajide Akeredolu is one of such person recommended to Governor Akeredolu for an appointment and we are glad he obliged the party.

” To us as a political party, we welcome this development and genuinely acknowledge the appointment of Babajide Akeredolu as the Director-General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) as a call to service.

The party, therefore, urged him not to be “distracted by wailers and ranting of the opposition party who are not only envious of his accomplishment but fearful of greater things to come from his reservoir of knowledge that will propel our party to greater heights and secure victory for the APC in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.