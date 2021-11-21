By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Sunday night met in Abuja to deliberate in the way forward for the party, especially with regards to its planned national convention.

The meeting which started around 8pm took place behind closed doors at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro.

Although the agenda for the meeting was kept to their chest as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the focus was on zoning of party offices ahead of the national convention.

The party is currently divided on the issue of the convention as some stakeholders want it held before Christmas while others are pushing for the second quarter of next year.

As of 8.30pm, at least 17 of the governors had already seated for the meeting.

Those in attendance included the host and Kebbi governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, his counterparts from Kogi, Nasarawa, Katsina, Plateau, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kano, Kwara, Imo, Borno, Ebonyi, Lagos, Zamfara, Niger, Ogun and Cross River. The governors of Osun, Yobe, Gombe and Kaduna States were still being expected.