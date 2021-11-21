By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Reprieve came the way of the National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, as governors of the party passed a subtle vote of confidence on him, saying he has continued to provide an all-inclusive leadership for the APC.

Buni, in the past few days, had come under storm following attacks launched by aggrieved stakeholders of the party.

In the latest of such attacks, a chieftain of the party from Zamfara State, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, described the Buni-led CECPC as an illegal contraption. Another group known as Concerned APC Stakeholders asked him to resign or get sacked.

However, the governors, in a statement by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, felicitated with Buni on the occasion of his 54th birthday, saying he has led the party well.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. As the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our Party, APC”, Bagudu stated.

The APC governors added that Buni has been “a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria”.

“We also recognize your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State. As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with, HE Mai Mala Buni, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”, the statement added.

National Convention

Also, the APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, has congratulated Buni on the occasion of his 54th birthday, with a demand that he immediately puts in place, machineries for the conduct of the party’s national convention.

The statement signed by one of its leaders, Aliyu Audu, however, noted Buni’s strides as a politician of note and commended him for stepping up to the challenge of leadership at a period the APC was going through what seemed like insurmountable challenges.

