By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

A political movement called Nigerians Ask for Anyim, NA4A, has endorsed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, as the best person for the office of President in 2023.

They said he was the most preferred to realise the long-awaited dream of the Igbo presidency.

Spokesperson of the group, Suleiman Abdullahi in a press statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, noted that Anyim who was also President of the Senate had built bridges and political networks to sway support from every part of the country.

Abdullahi said the group’s membership cuts across Nigerians who believed in the capacity and competence of Anyim to provide credible and good leadership at Nigeria’s presidency come 2023.

“It is purely a gathering of Nigerians across the entire country who have taken steps to demand Pius Anyim to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“At the fore of its efforts, the group has consistently engaged the political process and Nigerians to strategically position Anyim as the most preferred and suitable candidate for president come 2023,” he said.

Abdulahi also explained that the group has a network of members who had been engaging citizens on the citizens political participation across the country.

The group also expressed its determination to surmount all challenges that lay ahead.

“NA4A also engages extensively with a large number of professionals, community, and faith-based groups to pursue this noble idea in the country.

“The operations of NA4A are based on building trust in leadership, good governance, and effective management of resources that will bring rapid development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

“There are undoubtedly numerous unforeseen challenges which may constrain our efforts and attainment as a stakeholder, but we need not be deterred.

“Rather, we will assiduously work together to deal with the impediment to the integrity of the polity which is presently bedeviling our country.

“Let’s reassure all that if we work together for a common purpose, much good will be done to our polity and the country at large.

“As stakeholders, we should not be influenced in our decisions by our ethnoreligious affiliations.

“Our focus should be on who has the charisma and political will to carry on the duties of governance,” Abdulahi added in the statement.

Vanguard News Nigeria