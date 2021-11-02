By Emmanuel Okogba

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Antonio Conte as its new head coach after the position became vacant on Monday following Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking.

Conte joining the London side makes it his second spell in the Premier League. His first at Chelsea ended with two trophies before both parties parted ways.

The Italian, 52, is expected to take charge of his first training at the club’s Enfield Training Centre as they prepare for their Conference League tie with Vitesse on Thursday.

Antonio said: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Conte’s Premier League first spell in stats

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director – Football, Fabio Paratici, said: “We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

Conte has his work cut out for him and is expected to turn the fortunes of a Tottenaham side sitting 8th on the table and Harry Kane struggling to find goals.

Kane had wanted to join Manchester City during the transfer window and it’s now left to see if the new coach can help him rediscover his goalscoring form.

Conte was club’s Managing Director, Fabio Paratici’s first choice to succeed Jose Mourinho in June but discussions broke down.

He will make his Premier League return against Everton on Sunday.

Vanguard News Nigeria