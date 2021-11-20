Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left), receiving an award in appreciation for his support to the Anglican Church from the Bishop, Asaba Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Reverend Bishop Justus Muogekwu in Asaba on Saturday.

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been honoured with a merit award by the Asaba Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, for his development strides in the State and for his support to the church.

The award was presented to the governor on Saturday in Asaba by the Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Justus Mogekwu.

Mogekwu said the award was in recognition of Okowa’s contribution to the infrastructural and spiritual growth of the Diocese as well as his giant strides in all parts of Delta in the last six years.

He charged him to see the honour as a call to greater service to the church and humanity.

Receiving the award, the governor, thanked the diocese for acknowledging his contributions to the church and the development of the state and pledged to use the remaining period of his administration to build on the successes recorded so far.

He also congratulated Bishop Mogekwu for the physical and spiritual growth of the diocese and prayed God to grant him success and good health as his retirement drew close, and pledged his continued commitment to the development of the diocese.

On his part, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, who was also honoured with an award by the diocese, congratulated the governor for his exceptional performance in the governance of the State since he assumed office.

“We are not in Asaba, but we are seeing what God is using you to do in Delta State and also in the body of christ, he said and described Okowa as a co-worker in the vineyard of God.

The primate charged him not to relent in being the good ambassador of the church always.

Ndukuba, who was represented by the Bishop of Afikpo Diocese, Most Reverend Paul Udogwu ,equally commended Bishop Mogekwu on his forthcoming retirement and general growth of the diocese and appealed to him to remain steadfast in the faith even in retirement.

Other recipients of the merit award included the immediate past Primate of the church, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh.

Earlier, the Governor had led dignitaries to grace the wedding between the daughter of the Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Asaba, Miss Ifunanyachukwu Favour Osaemenem and her heartthrob, Mr Okechukwu Romanus Chiebuka at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Asaba.